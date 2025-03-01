Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 16: Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava continues to rule the box office and create history with its earnings in India and worldwide. The film has crossed ₹500 crore mark globally and is earning in double digits still now.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Vicky Kaushal's historical movie earned an estimated amount of around ₹9.67 crore India net on its sixteenth day for all languages.

Also, Chhaava had an overall 23.63 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with Chennai registering 56 percent occupancy, followed by Pune at 52 percent and Mumbai at 33 percent.

Chhaava has now become the 14th highest-grossing film in India. According to a Times of India report, it surpassed major box office hits in India, including Aamir Khan's Dangal, which minted ₹412.87 crore (India Net) till Day 15 .

According to Sacnilk, Chhaava, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, earned ₹73 crore overseas, while its gross collection in worldwide stood at ₹566.5 crore.

About Chhaava: Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar. The period drama tells the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. In the film, Vicky essayed the role of the Maratha ruler. It also features Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai.

The film was recently made tax-free in Chhattisgarh by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The announcement was made during a media interaction following the Rajim Kumbh celebrations.

"Chhava is not just a film; it is a tribute to our historical traditions, courage, and self-respect. Every citizen should watch it to understand the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj," he said on Wednesday.