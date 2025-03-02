Chhaava Box Office collection Day 17: Will Vicky Kaushal’s movie earnings keep up with the Sunday spirit?

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 17: Although the Vicky Kaushal starrer historic drama witnessed a strong opening at the Box Office; it witnessed a slight dip in earnings on the third Sunday.

Chhaava movie's India net collection, however, has been at an all time high, bringing the total to ₹455.7 crore on Sunday, Day 17, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 17 On the third Sunday, Day 17, Chhaava minted ₹21.2 crore, as of 8pm. This figure is short of second Sunday's earnings by over 50 per cent.

Advertisement

On the second Sunday (Day 10), Vicky Kaushal's historic drama had earned a staggering ₹40 crore. Just the day before, on Saturday, the movie had performed even better, earning ₹44 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava, on its third Saturday, experienced a significant surge in its Box Office collection, seeing a 65.38 percent increase and earning ₹21.75 crore. The film’s net collection in India has reached ₹455.7 crores, while its worldwide earnings stand at ₹566.5 crores.

Going by the trends, Chhaava's Box Office collection on the third Sunday, is likely to match up the previous weekend's earnings.

More about Chhaava A Laxman Utekar directorial, Chhaava is a historical drama based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fierce battle against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Advertisement

In the film, Vicky Kaushal portrays the Maratha ruler, while Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Yesubai, Sambhaji Maharaj's wife. Akshaye Khanna takes on the role of the Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb.

Chhaava recently gained significant attention after being mentioned in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. He remarked, “Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai,” highlighting how the film is currently making headlines across the country.