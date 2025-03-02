Chhaava Box Office collection Day 17: Will Vicky Kaushal’s movie earnings keep up with the Sunday spirit?

  • Chhaava Box Office collection Day 17: Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar and starring Vicky Kaushal, witnessed a slight dip in earnings on the third Sunday

Livemint
Published2 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Chhaava Box Office collection Day 17: Although the Vicky Kaushal starrer historic drama witnessed a strong opening at the Box Office; it witnessed a slight dip in earnings on the third Sunday.

Chhaava movie's India net collection, however, has been at an all time high, bringing the total to 455.7 crore on Sunday, Day 17, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 17

On the third Sunday, Day 17, Chhaava minted 21.2 crore, as of 8pm. This figure is short of second Sunday's earnings by over 50 per cent.

On the second Sunday (Day 10), Vicky Kaushal's historic drama had earned a staggering 40 crore. Just the day before, on Saturday, the movie had performed even better, earning 44 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava, on its third Saturday, experienced a significant surge in its Box Office collection, seeing a 65.38 percent increase and earning 21.75 crore. The film’s net collection in India has reached 455.7 crores, while its worldwide earnings stand at 566.5 crores.

Going by the trends, Chhaava's Box Office collection on the third Sunday, is likely to match up the previous weekend's earnings.

More about Chhaava

A Laxman Utekar directorial, Chhaava is a historical drama based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fierce battle against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

In the film, Vicky Kaushal portrays the Maratha ruler, while Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Yesubai, Sambhaji Maharaj's wife. Akshaye Khanna takes on the role of the Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb.

Chhaava recently gained significant attention after being mentioned in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. He remarked, “Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai,” highlighting how the film is currently making headlines across the country.

First Published:2 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST
