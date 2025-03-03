Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 17: Vicky Kaushal's historic movie Chhaava is eyeing the glorious ₹600 crore club, as it is now closer than ever to achieving the feat.

The movie, based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fight against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, is just ₹5 crore short of ₹600 crore, and is likely to surpass it by the end of the day today, Monday, thanks to the lack of any major competition at the box office.

In merely 17 days of its theatrical release, Chhaava is also close to achieving the ₹500 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 17: According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, earned ₹75 crore overseas, while its gross collection in India stood at ₹519.5 crore.

By Sunday, the end of Day 17 of its release, Chhaava had earned a total of ₹594.5 crore worldwide.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 17: According to Sacnilk, on the third Sunday, Day 17, Chhaava earned ₹25 crore, which is at least 60 per cent less than what it earned on its second Sunday.

With this, the movie has earned a total of ₹459.50 crore during its 17-day theatre run.

More about Chhaava A Laxman Utekar directorial, Chhaava is a historical drama based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fierce battle against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

In the film, Vicky Kaushal portrays the Maratha ruler, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Yesubai, Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, and Akshaye Khanna, who plays the Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb.