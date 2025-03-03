Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 17: Vicky Kaushal’s movie eyes ₹600 crore worldwide

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is on the verge of hitting 600 crore globally, earning 594.5 crore in 17 days. The film has garnered 519.5 crore (gross) in India alone and has been critically acclaimed with a mention from Prime Minister Modi.

Updated3 Mar 2025, 09:37 AM IST
Chhaava is just ₹5 crore short of ₹600 crore, and is likely to surpass it by the end of the day today.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 17: Vicky Kaushal's historic movie Chhaava is eyeing the glorious 600 crore club, as it is now closer than ever to achieving the feat.

The movie, based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fight against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, is just 5 crore short of 600 crore, and is likely to surpass it by the end of the day today, Monday, thanks to the lack of any major competition at the box office.

In merely 17 days of its theatrical release, Chhaava is also close to achieving the 500 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 17:

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, earned 75 crore overseas, while its gross collection in India stood at 519.5 crore.

By Sunday, the end of Day 17 of its release, Chhaava had earned a total of 594.5 crore worldwide.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 17:

According to Sacnilk, on the third Sunday, Day 17, Chhaava earned 25 crore, which is at least 60 per cent less than what it earned on its second Sunday.

On its second Sunday (Day 10), Vicky Kaushal's historical drama had earned a staggering 40 crore.

With this, the movie has earned a total of 459.50 crore during its 17-day theatre run.

More about Chhaava

A Laxman Utekar directorial, Chhaava is a historical drama based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fierce battle against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

In the film, Vicky Kaushal portrays the Maratha ruler, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Yesubai, Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, and Akshaye Khanna, who plays the Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb.

Chhaava recently gained significant attention after being mentioned in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. He remarked, “Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai,” highlighting how the film is currently making headlines across the country.

First Published:3 Mar 2025, 09:37 AM IST
