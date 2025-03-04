Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 18: Vicky Kaushal's historic movie Chhaava, which entered the glorious ₹600 crore club, witnessed a massive 65 per cent fall in earnings on Monday.

This isn't the first Monday dip for Chhaava, which has witnessed at least two more significant drops in earnings since its release. However, this dip on its third Monday is more profound than the others.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 18: According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on the third Monday, Day 18, Chhaava earned merely ₹8.5 crore, which is at least 70 per cent less than what it earned on its second Monday and 64.95 per cent less than its earnings on Sunday, Day 17.

On its second Sunday (Day 11), Vicky Kaushal's historical drama had earned a staggering ₹18 crore. On its first Monday, Day 4, the movie had earned ₹24 crore.

Notably, the movie witnessed a dip of at least 50 per cent in its earnings on every Monday but recovered by the weekend.

With this, the movie has earned a total of ₹467.25 crore during its 18-day theatre run.

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 18: According to Sacnilk, Chhaava, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, earned ₹77 crore overseas, while its gross collection in India stood at ₹548.15 crore.

By Monday, the end of Day 18 of its release, Chhaava had earned a total of ₹625.15 crore worldwide.

More about Chhaava A Laxman Utekar directorial, Chhaava is a historical drama based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fierce battle against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

In the film, Vicky Kaushal portrays the Maratha ruler, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Yesubai, Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, and Akshaye Khanna, who plays the Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb.