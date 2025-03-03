Chhaava BO Collection Day 18: Vicky Kaushal’s movie surpasses ₹600-crore mark worldwide, earns THIS amount on Monday

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 18: Vicky Kaushal's historic movie Chhaava surpassed ₹600 crore in earnings in just 17 days of its theatrical release.

Despite entering the third week of its release, Chhaava is still in demand among moviegoers and has minted an estimated ₹5.34 crore, according to industry trader Sacnilk.com.

With this, the total estimated India net income reached to ₹464.09 crore. Chhaava had an overall 11.18 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday.

Pune had the maximum occupancy of 22 percent, followed by Chennai at 17 percent and Mumbai at 16 percent.

Chhaava overall collection: According to Sacnilk, the movie, based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fight against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, has minted ₹625 crore worldwide till Sunday, including ₹ ₹548.15 crore (India gross) and overseas collection of ₹77 crore.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 17: According to Sacnilk, on the third Sunday, Day 17, Chhaava earned ₹25 crore, which is at least 60 per cent less than what it earned on its second Sunday.

On its second Sunday (Day 10), Vicky Kaushal's historical drama had earned a staggering ₹40 crore.

With this, the movie has earned a total of ₹459.50 crore during its 17-day theatre run.

More about Chhaava: A Laxman Utekar directorial, Chhaava is a historical drama based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fierce battle against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

In the film, Vicky Kaushal portrays the Maratha ruler, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Yesubai, Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, and Akshaye Khanna, who plays the Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb.