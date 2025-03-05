Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 19: After its record-breaking entry to the glorious ₹600 crore club worldwide, Vicky Kaushal's historic drama witnessed a massive drop in its earnings over the last two days – Monday and Tuesday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava's earnings, which had already declined 68.04 per cent on Monday, were pushed further down by 30.06 per cent on Tuesday.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 19 According to Sacnilk, on its third Tuesday, Day 19, Chhaava earned merely ₹5.42 crore, down from Monday's ₹8.5 crore.

While the movie's Day 18 dip, however significant, wasn't its first Monday slump, its further decline on Tuesday has raised serious concerns about its future at box office. Chhaava, which has witnessed a dip of at least 50 per cent in its earnings every Monday, usually ends Tuesdays on a positive.

With this, the movie has earned a total of ₹471.92 crore during its 19-day theatre run.

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 19: According to Sacnilk, Chhaava, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, earned ₹77.2 crore overseas, while its gross collection in India stood at ₹557.3 crore.

By Monday, the end of Day 19 of its release, Chhaava had earned a total of ₹634.5 crore worldwide.

More about Chhaava A Laxman Utekar directorial, Chhaava is a historical drama based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fierce battle against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

In the film, Vicky Kaushal portrays the Maratha ruler, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Yesubai, Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, and Akshaye Khanna, who plays the Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb.