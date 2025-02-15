Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 2: A day after Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal period epic 'Chhaava' minted ₹31 crore on the opening day at the box office, the movie continues to gain momentum on Saturday.

According to early estimates recorded by industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Chhaava surpassed the Day 1 collection and minted ₹31.79 crore on Saturday. Chhaava had an overall 44.18% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, added Sacnilk.

With this, Chhaava's estimated India net collection breached ₹50 crore mark and now has earned ₹62.79 crore till 9.40 pm.

Speaking of city-wise occupancy on Day 2, Pune witnessed 86.67 percent occupancy, followed by Mumbai at 68.67 percent. Hyderabad saw an occupany of 52.33 percent, Chennai at 52.67 percent and Bengaluru at 46.33 percent.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 1: On Day 1, Chhaava collected ₹47.25 crore world wide, while its India net collection stood at ₹31 crore. The overseas collection was recorded at ₹10 crore.

Chhaava movie review: Chhaava has received a positive response from audiences online with some praised Vicky Kaushal's performance while some viewers highly recommended watching it in theaters, citing its patriotic theme, compelling storytelling, and strong performances as highlights.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave 4.5 star rating out of 5 and in a post on X called the movie spectacular. "Blends history, emotions, passion, patriotism, and action with finesse... #VickyKaushal is terrific, cementing his stature as one of the finest actors of his generation... #LaxmanUtekar triumphs as a storyteller," the post reads.