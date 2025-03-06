Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 20: Vicky Kaushal movie nears ₹650 crore mark before Telugu version release

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 20: Laxman Utekar directorial Bollywood film Chhaava recently made a record-breaking entry to the glorious ₹600 crore club worldwide. The historic drama starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj witnessed 15.56 percent uptick in collection on Wednesday, March 5. This pleasant surprise comes after a massive drop in its earnings over the previous two days.
According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, on its third Wednesday, Day 20, Chhaava raked in ₹6.24 crore net at the domestic box office. This brings 20-day run total earnings in India to ₹478.14 crore net. In the first week, it collected ₹219.25 crore net while in the second week it earned ₹180.25 crore net, according to Sacnilk. As per the numbers registered this week, the film would cross ₹80 crore net in this week.
During its 19-day theatrical run, Maddock Films production Chhaava did a business of ₹641.70 crore worldwide. It amassed ₹78 crore gross from the overseas market and ₹563.70 crore gross in India.
On March 5, Maharashtra Minister Aditi Sunil Tatkare organised a special screening for MLAs and MLCs. Prominent personalities present during the screening included CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde.
"Chhaava movie was released a few days ago and we felt that all our MLAs and council members should definitely watch this movie. So we organized a special screening of this during the session and the star cast and their production, distributors also supported it a lot," ANI quoted Maharashtra Minister Aditi Sunil Tatkare as saying.
Chhaava will premiere in Telugu language this Friday.
The period drama portraying Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai, which is making waves across India, features Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in key roles. Several states have declared the movie tax free, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Goa.
Some time back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the movie and Maharashtra's significant contribution to both Marathi and Hindi cinema during his address at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi. He remarked, “Ye Maharashtra aur Mumbai hi hai jisne Marathi filmon ke saath-saath, Hindi cinema ko ye unchai di hai. Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai." (Maharashtra and Mumbai have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films, and Chhaava is making waves these days.)