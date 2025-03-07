Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 21: Vicky Kaushal movie sails past ₹650 crore in week 3 ahead of Telugu release

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 21: Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj while Rashmika Mandanna is portrayed as Yesubai. The historic drama produced by Maddock Films grossed 651 crore worldwide in 20 days. 

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office collection Day 12: Laxman Utekar directorial movie crossed grossed ₹650 crore mark worldwide.(Twitter)

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 21: The Bollywood film starring Vicky Kaushal is makes waves at the Box Office as it has become the highest grossing film of 2025. Laxman Utekar directorial movie is on a rampage to break several other box office records as it nears 700 crore gross mark at the global box office.

Starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai, the movie witnessed 10.08 percent drop in earnings on March 6 as compared with the previous day, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 21

Ahead of release of Telugu version on March 7, Chhaava raked in 5.53 crore net at the domestic box office, on Day 21, that is third Wednesday. This brings 21-day run total earnings in India to 483.58 crore net. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted that the movie would cross 500 crore mark at India Box Office today.

Sacnilk figures suggest that Chhaava collected 219.25 crore net in the first week whereas in the second week it earned 180.25 crore net. As per the numbers registered this week, the film collected 84.08 crore net, marking 53.35 percent drop in earnings from Week 2.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 21
Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection

The historic drama produced by Maddock Films did a business of 651 crore worldwide during its impressive 20-day theatrical run. It raked in 571 crore gross from the overseas market and grossed 571 crore gross in India.

The period drama features Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in key roles. Several states have declared the movie tax free, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Goa. Several prominent dignitaries have lauded the movie, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maharashtra Minister Aditi Sunil Tatkare organised a special screening of Chhaava on March 5 for MLAs and MLCs which was attended by CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde, among others.

