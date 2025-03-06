Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 21: Laxman Utekar's latest Bollywood film Chhaava became the highest grossing film of 2025. While it is predicted to enter the ₹650 crore mark at the global box office, the film has witnessed a slight dip in the Hindi circuit in India.

Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It also has Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 21 According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the historic drama, on its third Thursday, day 21, minted ₹3.95 crore net at the domestic box office. Notable, this is the live date from the website and is subjected to change. However, the new earnings of the total 21-day run in India to ₹482 crore.

The film earned ₹6.15 crore on Wednesday. While it raked ₹219.25 crore net in its first week, it earned ₹180.25 crore net in its second week. The film has now crossed ₹80 crore net this week and is expected to pick up over the weekend.

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Meanwhile, Chhaava has done an impressive theatrical run worldwide. So far, the film has made a total business of ₹641.70 crore globally.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis became the latest politician to praise the film after watching the film during the screening organised for MLAs and MLCs. He told the media, “A very beautiful movie has been made. Our colleague minister, Aditi Tatkare, has organized this screening today for all MLAs and MLCs…Those who wrote history did a lot of injustice to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, but through this movie, his valour, bravery, cleverness, intelligence, knowledge, all these aspects of his life are coming in front of the public. And the way Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj continuously protected Swarajya after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, his sacrifice is coming in front of the people through this. I would like to congratulate the producers of this film and the entire team.”