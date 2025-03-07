Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 22: Vicky Kaushal’s film inches closer to ₹500 cr mark in India, mints THIS amount

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 22: Vicky Kaushal's Bollywood film Chhaava was predicted to enter the ₹500 crore club at the domestic box office on Friday. As per early estimates, the film is close to the ₹500 crore mark, but not there yet. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 22 As per the film industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava minted Rs. 7.24 crore in India on Friday. However, the numbers are likely to change as this is the live data from the website. The total earnings of the film in India now stand at ₹490.70 crore.

Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb. It also has Rashmika Mandanna and Divya Dutta. The film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Maratha Empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection The film earned ₹5.5 crore on Thursday. The film minted ₹84.05 crore net in its third week. The third week earning is the second highest in Hindi films after Pushpa 2. The Allu Arjun film had earned ₹107.75 crore in its third week, as per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Tarah tweeted, “#Chhaava ends Week 3 on a sensational note... Its *Week 3* total [ ₹ 84.94 cr] is the *second highest* after #Pushpa2 [ ₹ 107.75 cr]... Higher than #Stree2 [ ₹ 72.83 cr] and #Baahubali2 #Hindi [ ₹ 69.75 cr] – an incredible achievement. #Chhaava is set to enter the ₹ 500 cr Club today [fourth Friday; Day 22]... With no major releases until #Sikandar [#Eid], it stands a strong chance of achieving a memorable lifetime total. #Chhaava becomes #DineshVijan's [#MaddockFilms] second ₹ 500 cr grosser within just eight months, following the #Blockbuster success of #Stree2. #Chhaava [Week 3] Fri 13.30 cr, Sat 22.50 cr, Sun 24.30 cr, Mon 7.74 cr, Tue 5.40 cr, Wed 6.19 cr, Thu 5.51 cr. Total: ₹ 496.40 cr (sic).”

