Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 23: The Bollywood film starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles witnessed a massive 116 percent surge in collection on Saturday, March 8. This tremendous boost in earnings on fourth Saturday comes a day after it collected ₹6.25 crore net in India, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Vicky Kaushal, who plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava, expressed gratitude on social media for the incredible response the movie received at the box office. Sharing 22-day net box office earnings of ₹502.7 crore, he wrote, "What you all have given to #Chhaava goes much beyond numbers… you all have made this an emotion. You have taken forward the legacy of Chhatrapathi Sambhaji Maharaj and truly celebrated his glory! For this we are truly grateful to each and everyone of you. The story doesn’t end here… #CHHAAVA still in cinemas near you! जय भवानी, जय शिवराय । "

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 23 Laxman Utekar directorial movie 'Chhaava' 'Chhaava' raked in ₹13.5 crore net at the domestic box office on Day 23, Sacnilk reported. This brings 23-day run India box office earnings total to ₹508.8 crore net. Refusing to slow down in week 4, it has now entered ₹500 crore elite club in India, as per the latest updates.

The sudden gold rush for the period drama Chhaava comes after Telugu release on Friday, three weeks after its Hindi debut. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “500 NOT OUT... #Chhaava joins the elite ₹ 500 cr Club [on Day 22], standing tall among some of the biggest #Blockbusters in recent times: #Pushpa2 #Hindi, #Jawan, #Stree2, #Gadar2, #Pathaan, #Baahubali2 #Hindi and #Animal... A monumental achievement!"

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection During its 22-day theatrical run, Maddock Films production Chhaava did a business of ₹670 crore worldwide. It amassed ₹82.15 crore gross from the overseas market and ₹587.85 crore gross in India.