Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 23: Gold rush grips Vicky Kaushal movie, sees 116% uptick in earnings

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 23: Chhaava, a film by Maddock Films, witnessed a massive 116 percent surge in collection on Saturday. The historic drama, starring Vicky Kaushal, marked its entry into the elite 500 crore club in India recently.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated9 Mar 2025, 06:42 AM IST
Advertisement
Chhaava Box Office collection Day 23: The movie, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, saw a significant boost in collections on Saturday and has entered ₹500 crore club in India.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 23: The Bollywood film starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles witnessed a massive 116 percent surge in collection on Saturday, March 8. This tremendous boost in earnings on fourth Saturday comes a day after it collected 6.25 crore net in India, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Vicky Kaushal, who plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava, expressed gratitude on social media for the incredible response the movie received at the box office. Sharing 22-day net box office earnings of 502.7 crore, he wrote, "What you all have given to #Chhaava goes much beyond numbers… you all have made this an emotion. You have taken forward the legacy of Chhatrapathi Sambhaji Maharaj and truly celebrated his glory! For this we are truly grateful to each and everyone of you. The story doesn’t end here… #CHHAAVA still in cinemas near you! जय भवानी, जय शिवराय । "

Advertisement
Also Read | Crazxy Box Office Day 9: Sohum Shah’s movie sees 47% rise on Saturday

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 23

Laxman Utekar directorial movie 'Chhaava' 'Chhaava' raked in 13.5 crore net at the domestic box office on Day 23, Sacnilk reported. This brings 23-day run India box office earnings total to 508.8 crore net. Refusing to slow down in week 4, it has now entered 500 crore elite club in India, as per the latest updates.

Advertisement
Also Read | Nadaaniyan OTT release: Khushi Kapoor-Ibrahim Ali Khan’s movie debuts on Netflix

The sudden gold rush for the period drama Chhaava comes after Telugu release on Friday, three weeks after its Hindi debut. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “500 NOT OUT... #Chhaava joins the elite 500 cr Club [on Day 22], standing tall among some of the biggest #Blockbusters in recent times: #Pushpa2 #Hindi, #Jawan, #Stree2, #Gadar2, #Pathaan, #Baahubali2 #Hindi and #Animal... A monumental achievement!"

Also Read | Viral Video: After watching Chhaava, people start digging ground for gold
Advertisement

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection

During its 22-day theatrical run, Maddock Films production Chhaava did a business of 670 crore worldwide. It amassed 82.15 crore gross from the overseas market and 587.85 crore gross in India.

The historic drama portraying Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai, was made tax free across several states, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Goa. It features Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in key roles.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentChhaava Box Office Collection Day 23: Gold rush grips Vicky Kaushal movie, sees 116% uptick in earnings
First Published:9 Mar 2025, 06:42 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App