Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 23: Vicky Kaushal's latest Bollywood film Chhaava refuses to slow down at the box office. It has now entered the ₹500 crore club in India as the latest updates. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 23 According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava made a total business of around ₹503.12 crore India net. On day 22, the film entered its 4th week and on day 23, it earned around ₹10.82 crore on its 4th Saturday.

On its 4th Friday, the Hindi version reportedly earned Rs6.25 crore and the recently released Telugu version collected around Rs2.5 crore.

On March 8, Chhaava had an overall 21.76% Hindi occupancy. On the same day, the film marked overall 35.33% Telugu occupancy. Considering the weekends clubbed with International Women's Day, the film was predicted to do well in the absence of any major film release.

Previously, on day 22, Chhaava made a worldwide collection of ₹670.00 crore. While it collected ₹82.15 crore from overseas, the film's India gross collection was ₹587.85 crore.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 22 Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “500 NOT OUT... #Chhaava joins the elite ₹ 500 cr Club [on Day 22], standing tall among some of the biggest #Blockbusters in recent times: #Pushpa2 #Hindi, #Jawan, #Stree2, #Gadar2, #Pathaan, #Baahubali2 #Hindi and #Animal... A monumental achievement! #Chhaava continues its strong run, with fourth Friday collections exceeding third Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, setting the stage for a double-digit Saturday. That's not all... #Chhaava #Telugu records an excellent opening Friday, releasing three weeks after its #Hindi release. #Chhaava #Hindi [Week 4] Fri 6.30 cr. Total: ₹ 502.70 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice #Chhaava #Telugu [Week 1] Fri ₹ 2.63 cr. Nett BOC (sic).”

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal also expressed gratitude on social media for the incredible response to Chhaava at the box office. He shared the latest box office earnings of the film and wrote, "What you all have given to #Chhaava goes much beyond numbers… you all have made this an emotion. You have taken forward the legacy of Chhatrapathi Sambhaji Maharaj and truly celebrated his glory! For this we are truly grateful to each and everyone of you. The story doesn’t end here… #CHHAAVA still in cinemas near you!

जय भवानी, जय शिवराय । "