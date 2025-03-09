Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 24: Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhava continued to conquer the box office a day after it entered the prestigious ₹500 crore club of film. Chhaava movie, directed by Laxman Utekar, is still going strong at the box office as per latest estimates.

Here is everything you need to know about Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 24.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 24 According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava made a total business of around ₹515.16 crore India net.

On day 22, the film entered its 4th week and on day 24, it earned around ₹6.11 crore on its fourth Sunday, as per Saclink data at 5 pm.

On its fourth Saturday, , the Hindi version of Chhaava reportedly earned ₹13.5 crore and the recently released Telugu version collected around ₹3.25 crore.

On an overall basis, Chhaava box office collection on its fourth Saturday was ₹16.75 crore.

Chhaava had an overall 21.43% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, March 9. On the other hand, the Vicky Kaushal-led film had an overall 27.91% Telugu occupancy today. Considering it was a Sunday today, the film is anticipated to make more business amid a lack of other major movie releases.

Earlier on day 23, Vicky Kaushal's movie Chhaava made a worldwide collection of ₹670.00 crore. While it collected ₹691 crore from other countries, the film's India gross collection was ₹83.40 crore.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 23 Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava , based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, exceeded the ₹500 crore collections, continuting its run to gain control of the elite ₹500 crore club.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said Chhaava saw a 117.46% growth on its fourth Saturday.

“Chhaava continues its #Blockbuster run, delivering its strongest numbers over weekends... The film witnessed a remarkable 117.46% growth on its fourth Saturday – an exceptional feat [sic],” trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in an X post on Sunday.

“Today, the film is expected to take another hit as the highly anticipated #INDvsNZ final [#ChampionsTrophy2025] starts at 2 pm... Had it not been for these major cricket clashes, #Chhaava would undoubtedly be sitting on a much higher total today [sic]," added.

