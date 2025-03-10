Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 24: Vicky Kaushal’s movie eyes ₹700 crore worldwide

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 24: Vicky Kaushal's historical action drama Chhaava is all set to enter the ₹700 crore at the global box office. With just ₹9 crore short of ₹700 crore mark, Chhaava will likely surpass the mark by today, Monday.

At the Indian box office, the Maddock Films production has already surpassed the ₹500 crore net club, becoming the first film of 2025 and 8th of all time to do so.

It is the fourth-fastest movie ever to reach the milestone in Hindi, after Stree 2 (22 days), Jawan (18 days), and Pushpa 2 (11 days).

Advertisement

Chhava has had a smooth run at the box office with no real competition. Going ahead, it will have the Holi festive advantage. Despite the release of John Abraham's The Diplomat, Chhaava is expected to remain a strong force and will look to go past ₹550 crore net.

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 24: According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, earned ₹83.4 crore overseas, while its gross collection in India stood at ₹607.6 crore.

By Sunday, the end of Day 24 of its release, Chhaava had earned a total of ₹691 crore worldwide.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 24: Chhaava is running riot and scored a double-digit collection on its fourth Saturday (23rd day), buoyed by the release of its Tamil version on March 7. Its net collection topped ₹500 crore.

Advertisement

According to Sacnilk, on its fourth Sunday, Day 24, Chhaava earned ₹11.5 crore at the Indian box office. Of this, the film earned ₹9 crore from its Hindi version, while its recently released Tamil edition minted ₹2.5 crore.

With this, the movie earned a total of ₹520.55 crore during its 24-day theatre run— ₹512.3 crore in Hindi and ₹8.25 crore in Tamil.

More about Chhaava A Laxman Utekar directorial, Chhaava is a historical drama based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fierce battle against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

In the film, Vicky Kaushal portrays the Maratha ruler, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Yesubai, Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, and Akshaye Khanna, who plays the Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb.