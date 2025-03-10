Chhaava Box Office collection Day 25: Vicky Kaushal’s film sees huge drop in earnings on Monday, mints THIS amount

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated10 Mar 2025, 08:04 PM IST
Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 23: Vicky Kaushal stars as King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, (Twitter)(Twitter)

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 25: It has been nearly a month since Vicky Kaushal's historic drama has been making waves at the Box Office. However, the fourth week's collection does not seem as merry, as compared to the movie's earnings in previous weeks.

By the end of the fourth Monday, Day 25, the Chhaava movie is expected to earn 523.1 crore India net, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 25

Vicky Kaushal's historic drama managed to mint only 3.3 crore on Monday (Day 25) - the lowest the movie has earned ever since its release on Valentine's Day, February 14.

Chhaava earnings for fourth week

Chhaava occupancy

Chhaava's feeble Box Office earnings also reflected in the movie's footfalls. On Monday, the Lakshman Utekar directorial had an overall 8.67 per cent Hindi occupancy. Theatres were filled up to 5.81 per cent in the morning, 9.59 per cent in the afternoon, and 10.61 per cent in the evening.

Chhaava Box Office collection

Although the Vicky Kaushal movie's earnings dipped in the fourth week, Chhaava has raked in more than 500 crore, when compared to other releases such as Game Changer, Sky Force and many more.

Chhaava recorded an EPIC earning of 219.25 in Week 1, which tumbled to 180.25 crore in Week 2. The earnings dipped steadily to 84.05 crore in Week 3, thus bringing Chhaava's net earnings to a little over 500 crore.

According to a report by Mint, Chhaava's staggering earnings on a daily basis, however, did not rub off on multiplex operator PVR Inox Ltd’s stock, which hit a new 52-week low of 866.30 on February 28.

More about Chhaava

Chhaava, based on Sambhaji Maharaj's life, features Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai.

Chhaava movie has been made tax-free in several states, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in key roles.

 

