Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 25: Vicky Kaushal’s movie surpasses ₹700 crore-mark worldwide

The historical action drama Chhaava has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 700 crore in worldwide box office collections within 25 days.

Updated11 Mar 2025, 07:02 AM IST
Chhaava marks the biggest opening of a Vicky Kaushal movie.

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 25: Vicky Kaushal's historical action drama Chhaava has surpassed the 700 crore mark at the global box office.

Despite the impressive feat, on Day 25, Chhaava, which has had a smooth run at the box office with no real competition, saw a massive dip in its earnings on Monday. Thanks to the Holi festive advantage, the numbers are expected to improve in the upcoming days.

500 crore at Indian box office

At the Indian box office, the Maddock Films production has already surpassed the 500 crore net club, becoming the first film of 2025 and 8th of all time to do so.

It is the fourth-fastest movie ever to reach the milestone in Hindi, after Stree 2 (22 days), Jawan (18 days), and Pushpa 2 (11 days).

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 25:

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, earned 85 crore overseas, while its gross collection in India stood at 620.3 crore.

By Monday, the end of Day 25 of its release, Chhaava had earned a total of 705.3 crore worldwide.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 25:

Buoyed by the release of its Tamil version on March 7, Chhaava earned double-digit earnings on its fourth Sunday.

However, according to Sacnilk, on its fourth Monday, Day 25, Chhaava earned just 4 crore at the Indian box office.

The breakdown of the film's earnings from its Tamil version and Hindi has not yet been published.

With this, the movie earned a total of 526.05 crore during its 25-day theatre run.

More about Chhaava

A Laxman Utekar directorial, Chhaava is a historical drama based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fierce battle against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

In the film, Vicky Kaushal portrays the Maratha ruler, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Yesubai, Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, and Akshaye Khanna, who plays the Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb.

First Published:11 Mar 2025, 07:02 AM IST
