Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 25: Vicky Kaushal’s movie surpasses ₹700 crore-mark worldwide

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 25: Vicky Kaushal's historical action drama Chhaava has surpassed the ₹700 crore mark at the global box office.
Despite the impressive feat, on Day 25, Chhaava, which has had a smooth run at the box office with no real competition, saw a massive dip in its earnings on Monday. Thanks to the Holi festive advantage, the numbers are expected to improve in the upcoming days.
At the Indian box office, the Maddock Films production has already surpassed the ₹500 crore net club, becoming the first film of 2025 and 8th of all time to do so.
It is the fourth-fastest movie ever to reach the milestone in Hindi, after Stree 2 (22 days), Jawan (18 days), and Pushpa 2 (11 days).
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, earned ₹85 crore overseas, while its gross collection in India stood at ₹620.3 crore.
By Monday, the end of Day 25 of its release, Chhaava had earned a total of ₹705.3 crore worldwide.
Buoyed by the release of its Tamil version on March 7, Chhaava earned double-digit earnings on its fourth Sunday.
However, according to Sacnilk, on its fourth Monday, Day 25, Chhaava earned just ₹4 crore at the Indian box office.
The breakdown of the film's earnings from its Tamil version and Hindi has not yet been published.
With this, the movie earned a total of ₹526.05 crore during its 25-day theatre run.
A Laxman Utekar directorial, Chhaava is a historical drama based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fierce battle against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
In the film, Vicky Kaushal portrays the Maratha ruler, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Yesubai, Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, and Akshaye Khanna, who plays the Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb.