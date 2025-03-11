Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 25: Vicky Kaushal’s movie surpasses ₹700 crore-mark worldwide

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 25: Vicky Kaushal's historical action drama Chhaava has surpassed the ₹700 crore mark at the global box office.

Despite the impressive feat, on Day 25, Chhaava, which has had a smooth run at the box office with no real competition, saw a massive dip in its earnings on Monday. Thanks to the Holi festive advantage, the numbers are expected to improve in the upcoming days.

Also Read | Chhaava’s success fails to awaken animal spirits in PVR Inox stock

₹ 500 crore at Indian box office At the Indian box office, the Maddock Films production has already surpassed the ₹500 crore net club, becoming the first film of 2025 and 8th of all time to do so.

Advertisement

It is the fourth-fastest movie ever to reach the milestone in Hindi, after Stree 2 (22 days), Jawan (18 days), and Pushpa 2 (11 days).

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 25: According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, earned ₹85 crore overseas, while its gross collection in India stood at ₹620.3 crore.

By Monday, the end of Day 25 of its release, Chhaava had earned a total of ₹705.3 crore worldwide.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 25: Buoyed by the release of its Tamil version on March 7, Chhaava earned double-digit earnings on its fourth Sunday.

However, according to Sacnilk, on its fourth Monday, Day 25, Chhaava earned just ₹4 crore at the Indian box office.

Advertisement

The breakdown of the film's earnings from its Tamil version and Hindi has not yet been published.

With this, the movie earned a total of ₹526.05 crore during its 25-day theatre run.

More about Chhaava A Laxman Utekar directorial, Chhaava is a historical drama based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fierce battle against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.