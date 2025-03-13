Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 27: The downward trend for Vicky Kaushal's movie continues its downward trend this week, earning ₹4.75 crore net across the country on its Day 27 since release (March 12), according to the data by Sacnilk.

However, the coming Holi weekend (March 14) is expected to again bolster the numbers of the ₹700 crore club global blockbuster. In the domestic market, Chhaava has logged ₹535.55 crore, Sacnilk data showed.

According to the industry tracker, Chhaava's earnings, which plummeted by 37.04 per cent on Sunday (March 9), 44.12 per cent on Monday (March 10), and another 15.79 per cent on Tuesday (March 11), the numbers further decreased by 5 per cent on Wednesday (March 12) too.

Notably however, Chhaava has had a smooth run at the box office with no real competition, and is likely to regain its footing due to the Holi festive advantage.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 27 According to Sacnilk, on its fourth Wednesday, Day 27, Chhaava earned merely ₹4.75 crore net in India, down from Tuesday's ₹5.15 crore. This includes rs 3.90 crore from Hindi viewers, and ₹85 lakh from Telegu screenings.

Overall, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has earned ₹535.55 crore net, in its 27-day theatre run domestically ( ₹524.45 crore from Hindi language screening and another ₹11.1 crore from Telegu watchers), Sacnilk data showed.

At the Indian box office, the Maddock Films production became the first film of 2025 and the eighth of all time to do so. Chhaava is the fourth-fastest movie ever to reach the milestone in Hindi, after Stree 2 (22 days), Jawan (18 days), and Pushpa 2 (11 days).

About Historical Drama Movie, Chhaava A Laxman Utekar directorial, Chhaava is a historical drama based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fierce battle against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

In the film, Vicky Kaushal portrays the Maratha ruler, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Yesubai, Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, and Akshaye Khanna, who plays the Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb.