Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 28: Vicky Kaushal’s film slows down before Holi, earns only THIS amount

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 28: Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava continues its box office run with no major releases to compete with this week. However, the film has slowed down ahead of Holi.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 28 As per film industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava minted ₹2.21 crore on its Day 28, the fourth Thursday since its release on March 12. This takes the total business made by the film at the domestic ticket window to ₹538.31 crore, as per the website.

On Thursday, Chhaava had an overall 7.21% Hindi occupancy. For its Telugu version, Chhaava saw an overall 12.43% occupancy on March 13.

However, this data is subject to changes as the final estimate is yet to arrive from Sacnilk.

Chhaava While Chhaava's latest earnings see a drop from the previous day, it is likely to improve in the coming Holi weekend. On March 12, the film earned ₹5.05 crore net in India. While its Hindi version collected Rs. 4.15 crore net in India, the Telugu version which was released much later minted ₹90 lakh.

The extended festive weekend will bring relief for the film with increased footfall at the theatres across India. Vicky Kaushal's film is expected to bolster its position worldwide over the weekend.

In 27 days, Chhaava has earned an impressive ₹536.10 crore in India (net collection). The film's worldwide collection stands at ₹726.50 crore, with an overseas collection of ₹87 crore, as of March 12. Meanwhile, its India gross collection has reached ₹639.50 crore on its 27th day.

Highest grosser of 2024 Chaava became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, earning over ₹700 crore at the global box office.