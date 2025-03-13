Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 28: Vicky Kaushal’s film slows down before Holi, earns only THIS amount

  • Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 28: Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is all set for the Holi weekend. It is expected to improve its run during the festive season.

Sneha Biswas
Published13 Mar 2025, 07:33 PM IST
Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 28: Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is heading towards its 5th week at the ticket windows.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 28: Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava continues its box office run with no major releases to compete with this week. However, the film has slowed down ahead of Holi.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 28

As per film industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava minted 2.21 crore on its Day 28, the fourth Thursday since its release on March 12. This takes the total business made by the film at the domestic ticket window to 538.31 crore, as per the website.

On Thursday, Chhaava had an overall 7.21% Hindi occupancy. For its Telugu version, Chhaava saw an overall 12.43% occupancy on March 13.

However, this data is subject to changes as the final estimate is yet to arrive from Sacnilk. 

Chhaava

While Chhaava's latest earnings see a drop from the previous day, it is likely to improve in the coming Holi weekend. On March 12, the film earned 5.05 crore net in India. While its Hindi version collected Rs. 4.15 crore net in India, the Telugu version which was released much later minted 90 lakh.

The extended festive weekend will bring relief for the film with increased footfall at the theatres across India. Vicky Kaushal's film is expected to bolster its position worldwide over the weekend.

In 27 days, Chhaava has earned an impressive 536.10 crore in India (net collection). The film's worldwide collection stands at 726.50 crore, with an overseas collection of 87 crore, as of March 12. Meanwhile, its India gross collection has reached 639.50 crore on its 27th day.

Highest grosser of 2024

Chaava became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, earning over 700 crore at the global box office.

The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It also has Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.

 

 

