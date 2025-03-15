Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 29: Vicky Kaushal's historical drama movie has taken the box office by storm, even on the fifth Friday of its release.

The movie, which had witnessed a slump the previous week, managed to snap out of the ₹4-5 crore range to regain its footing at the box office on Holi. Chhaava is expected to witness an upward trend over the Holi weekend.

The only competition for Chhaava at the box office is the latest release, John Abraham's The Diplomat. The movie has emerged as a strong second choice among cinephiles.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 29 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava made a net business of ₹7.25 crore in India on March 14, its fifth Friday. The film has already spent four weeks in theatres.

In its 4th week, Chhaava earned an estimated ₹55.95 crore. Sacnilk reported that the movie earned ₹44.15 crore in Hindi, while its Telugu version minted ₹11.8 crore in its fourth week.

The total business Chhaava made at the domestic box office is ₹546.75 crore, of which it made ₹534.2 crore in Hindi and ₹12.55 crore in the Telugu variant. The film is expected to cross a new milestone over the weekend.

Chhaava worldwide box office In 28 days, Chhaava has earned ₹546.75 crore in India (net collection). As of March 14, its worldwide collection stood at ₹731 crore, with an overseas collection of ₹87.50 crore.

Meanwhile, its India gross collection reached ₹643.5 crore.

More about Chhaava A Laxman Utekar directorial, Chhaava is a historical drama based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fierce battle against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.