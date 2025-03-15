Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 29: Vicky Kaushal’s movie mints ₹7.25 crore on Holi

Vicky Kaushal's historical drama, Chhaava, celebrates a successful box office run, grossing 7.25 crore on Holi. The film, inspired by Maratha King Sambhaji Maharaj, has captivated audiences and is set to reach new milestones amidst competition from John Abraham's The Diplomat.

Updated15 Mar 2025, 07:37 AM IST
Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 29: Vicky Kaushal's historical drama movie has taken the box office by storm, even on the fifth Friday of its release.

The movie, which had witnessed a slump the previous week, managed to snap out of the 4-5 crore range to regain its footing at the box office on Holi. Chhaava is expected to witness an upward trend over the Holi weekend.

The only competition for Chhaava at the box office is the latest release, John Abraham's The Diplomat. The movie has emerged as a strong second choice among cinephiles.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 29

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava made a net business of 7.25 crore in India on March 14, its fifth Friday. The film has already spent four weeks in theatres.

In its 4th week, Chhaava earned an estimated 55.95 crore. Sacnilk reported that the movie earned 44.15 crore in Hindi, while its Telugu version minted 11.8 crore in its fourth week.

The total business Chhaava made at the domestic box office is 546.75 crore, of which it made 534.2 crore in Hindi and 12.55 crore in the Telugu variant. The film is expected to cross a new milestone over the weekend.

Chhaava worldwide box office

In 28 days, Chhaava has earned 546.75 crore in India (net collection). As of March 14, its worldwide collection stood at 731 crore, with an overseas collection of 87.50 crore.

Meanwhile, its India gross collection reached 643.5 crore.

More about Chhaava

A Laxman Utekar directorial, Chhaava is a historical drama based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fierce battle against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

In the film, Vicky Kaushal portrays the Maratha ruler, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Yesubai, Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, and Akshaye Khanna, who plays the Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb.

First Published:15 Mar 2025, 07:37 AM IST
