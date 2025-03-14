Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 29: Vicky Kaushal’s film sees jump on Holi, wraps up 4th week with THIS amount

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 29: Vicky Kaushal has all the more reason to celebrate this festive season as his latest film, Chhaava, continues to dominate the box office. With an upward trend, the film is bringing back audiences to theatres over the Holi weekend.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 29 As per the industry tracker website Sacnilk, Chhaava was made a business of ₹7.38 crore net in India on March 14, its 4th Friday. The film is completing its 4th week. As per the portal, the film has earned around ₹55.95 crore in its 4th week, with the Hindi version earning ₹44.15 crore and the Telugu version earning ₹11.8 crore.

The total business made by Chhaava at the domestic box office is ₹546.88 crore. The film will most likely cross a new milestone over the weekend. However, this data is subject to changes as the final estimate is yet to arrive from the tracking website.

On March 14, Chhaava had an overall 27.25% Hindi Occupancy. The film marked an overall 22.10% Telugu Occupancy on the same day.

While Chhaava saw a rise in earnings compared to the previous day, the numbers are expected to grow further over the extended weekend.

Chhaava worldwide box office In 28 days, Chhaava has earned ₹539.50 crore in India (net collection). Its worldwide collection stands at ₹731.00 crore, with an overseas collection of ₹87.50 crore, as of March 13. Meanwhile, its India gross collection reached ₹643.50 crore on its 4th Thursday.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's balcony Holi While Chhaava enjoys the festive season's boost, Vicky Kaushal is also making the most of Holi time at home. On Friday, he dropped pictures of his at-home Holi celebration with wife Katrina Kaif, brother Sunny Kaushal, father Sam Kaushal and mother Veena Kaushal. Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif also joined them.

