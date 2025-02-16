Chhaava Box Office collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal starrer historic drama seems to be unstoppable at the Box Office. However, after a bumper evening, the movie's earnings dipped slightly on Day 3.

Following its three-day-run at the Box Office, Chhaava is estimated to earn ₹101.37 crore India net, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 3

Vicky Kaushal's historic drama film minted ₹33.37 crore on Sunday (Day 3), February 16, as per data collated by Sacnilk. Although lesser than the previous days' collections, Chhava's Day 3 Box Office collection has kept pace with Day 2 and Day 1 earnings.

On the opening day, the Vicky Kaushal starrer film minted ₹31 crore, and saw highest footfalls for the morning show, as compared to other recent releases such as Akshay Kumar's Sky Force and Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar.

On Day 2, Chaava minted ₹37 crore.

In fact, Chhaava marks the Raazi actor's highest opening day collection till date. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Bad Newz (2024) earned ₹8.62 crore on its opening day. Other films in Vicky Kaushal’s career saw varying opening day earnings: Sam Bahadur made ₹5.75 crore, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke started with ₹5.49 crore, BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship grossed ₹5.10 crore, Uri – The Surgical Strike collected ₹8.20 crore, Manmarziyaan earned ₹3.52 crore, and Raazi brought in ₹7.53 crore.

Will Chaava take over Uri? Chhaava has reportedly been made with a budget of ₹130 crore. With its current momentum, the film is expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark in its first weekend and is on track to become a hit.