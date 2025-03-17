Chhaava Box Office collection Day 32: Vicky Kaushal's historic drama, Chhaava has been making waves at the Box Office ever since its release. Following a month-long run in the theatres, Chhaava has now taken over Ranbir Kapoor starrer movie Animal.

Chhaava has amassed ₹565.30 crore in India, surpassing Animal ( ₹553. 87 crore), marking a significant milestone. Chhaava, however, has still not taken over Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

Dominating the Box Office charts is Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2, which minted ₹1206.2 crore, after a 32-day-run, followed by Stree 2 at ₹627.02 crore and Jawan at ₹640.25 crore.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 32 The Vicky Kaushal historic drama minted ₹2.65 crore on Monday, March 17 (Day 32), shows data by industry tracker Sacnilk. Although the figure is significantly less as compared to the movie's earning on previous days, Chhaava has minted much more than recent releases such as John Abraham's The Diplomat.

The Diplomat earned ₹1.50 crore on Day 4 of its release.

Chhaava movie Chhaava is based on Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel of the same name. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie chronicles the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Vicky Kaushal playing the lead role.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava also stars Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty in supporting roles.