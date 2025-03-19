Chhaava Box Office collection Day 33: Vicky Kaushal’s movie slows down amid row over Nagpur clashes

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 33: Chhaava's box office earnings took a hit after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis blamed Vicky Kaushal's movie for riots in Nagpur.

Violence broke out in Nagpur’s Mahal area following a protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb.

Tensions escalated between two groups, leading to stone pelting and vehicles being torched, including those belonging to the fire brigade. Several firemen and police personnel were injured during the clashes.

Chhaava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, brought the Maratha King's history to the forefront and “ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb,” Fadnavis said.

“After that (the movie), people's emotions have been reignited. The anger against Aurangzeb is being exhibited in a big way,” he said.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 33 The historical drama has made waves at the Box Office ever since its release and has been running successfully in the theatres for over a month.

Chhaava has amassed ₹567.80 crore in India, surpassing Animal ( ₹553. 87 crore), marking a significant milestone. Chhaava, however, has still not taken over Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

Dominating the Box Office charts is Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2, which minted ₹1206.2 crore, after a 32-day-run, followed by Stree 2 at ₹627.02 crore and Jawan at ₹640.25 crore.

Chhaava Box Office Collection on Day 33 Data from industry tracker Sacnilk shows that the Vicky Kaushal historical drama earned ₹2.50 crore on Tuesday, March 18 (Day 33).

Although the figure is significantly less than the movie's earnings on previous days, Chhaava has earned much more than recent releases such as John Abraham's The Diplomat.

The Diplomat earned ₹1.40 crore on Day 5 of its release.

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 33 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, earned ₹90.1 crore overseas, while its gross collection in India stood at ₹673.9 crore.

By Tuesday, the end of Day 32 of its release, Chhaava had earned a total of ₹764 crore worldwide.