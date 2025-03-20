Chhaava Box Office collection Day 35: Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama slows down on Thursday, mints THIS amount

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 35: Ever since Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb issue gained momentum and violent clashes erupted in Nagpur, Vicky Kaushal's historical drama 'Chhaava' slowed down at the box office.

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Chhaava earned around ₹1.67 crore (India net) on its thirty-fifth day for all languages. The movie had an overall 8.57 percent Hindi occupancy on Thursday.

According to data compiled by Sacnilk, the film—based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj—earned a total of ₹770.5 crore worldwide in 34 days. This includes ₹570.6 crore (India net) and ₹90.35 crore (Overseas). Among others, Chhaava earned ₹14.85 crore in Telegu.

Vicky Kaushal's historical drama surpassed Animal ( ₹553. 87 crore), marking a significant milestone, but yet to take over Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

Dominating the Box Office charts is Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2, which minted ₹1206.2 crore, after a 32-day-run, followed by Stree 2 at ₹627.02 crore and Jawan at ₹640.25 crore.

Chhaava's budget: Chhaava, reportedly made with a budget of ₹130 crore, has an advantage over Tanhaji, which had a budget of ₹120 crore in 2020. Meanwhile, Kesari, a 2019 movie, was made with a budget of ₹80 crore.

Chhaava controversy: Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis blamed Vicky Kaushal's movie for riots in Nagpur.

Violence broke out in Nagpur’s Mahal area following a protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb.

Tensions escalated between two groups, leading to stone pelting and vehicles being torched, including those belonging to the fire brigade. Several firemen and police personnel were injured during the clashes.

Fadnavis said that Chhaava brought the Maratha King's history to the forefront and “ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb,” Fadnavis said.

“After that (the movie), people's emotions have been reignited. The anger against Aurangzeb is being exhibited in a big way,” he said.

About Chhaava: Drawing inspiration from the novel of the same title, Chhaava highlights the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, Sambhaji Maharaj upheld his father's principles of Swaraj.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, and produced by Maddock Films, ‘Chhava’ hit the screens on February 14, 2025. It stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandhana as lead actors.