Chhaava Box Office collection Day 36: Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava has minted its lowest so far as it wrapped up its 5th week at the box office. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar. Chhaava's earnings have gone down significantly on day 23, its 6th Friday.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 36 As per the latest update on the industry tracker sacnilk, Chhaava has earned around 1.02 crore on Friday, its 36th day since release. Going by the numbers, the film registered a decreased by approximately 54.67% from Thursday to Friday.

With the Friday earnings, Chhaava's total earnings now stands at ₹573.87 crore, reported the portal. However, these numbers are subject to changes as these are the live data.

Chhaava's Hindi version had an overall 8.68% occupancy on March 21. Its Telegu which was released much later, saw an overall 11.30% occupancy on Friday.

Chhaava wraps up 5th week at box office The Vicky Kaushal's film minted ₹33.35 crore (Hindi: ₹30.05 crore; Telegu: ₹3.3 crore) in its 5th week. On Thursday, the film made a business of ₹2.24 crore (Hindi: ₹2 crore, Telegu: ₹25 lakhs).

The India net collection of Chhaava on day 35 stood at ₹572.85 crore. While its worldwide collection on day 35 was ₹773.25 crore, its overseas collection was ₹90.50 crore. The India gross collection of Chhaava was ₹682.75 on March 20.

The film is clashing with John Abraham's The Diplomat at the box office. If would be interesting to see if Chhaava can hold its ground against Salman Khan's upcoming Sikandar. Sikandar will release on March 30, on the occasion of Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

Chhaava OTT release After ruling the ticket window for almost two months, Chhaava is now heading towards its OTT debut. The film will stream online on Netflix on April 11.