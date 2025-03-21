Chhaava Box Office collection Day 36: Vicky Kaushal-starrer earns its lowest, mints THIS amount

  • Chhaava Box Office collection Day 36: Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava has now entered its 6th week on Friday, Macrh 21. The film, however, has recorded a drop of almost 54.67% from Thursday to Friday.

Sneha Biswas
Published21 Mar 2025, 07:40 PM IST
Chhaava Box Office collection Day 36: Vicky Kaushal’s film completed its 5th week at the box office.(Screengrab from YouTube/Maddock Films)

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 36: Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava has minted its lowest so far as it wrapped up its 5th week at the box office. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar. Chhaava's earnings have gone down significantly on day 23, its 6th Friday.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 36

As per the latest update on the industry tracker sacnilk, Chhaava has earned around 1.02 crore on Friday, its 36th day since release. Going by the numbers, the film registered a decreased by approximately 54.67% from Thursday to Friday.

With the Friday earnings, Chhaava's total earnings now stands at 573.87 crore, reported the portal. However, these numbers are subject to changes as these are the live data.

Chhaava's Hindi version had an overall 8.68% occupancy on March 21. Its Telegu which was released much later, saw an overall 11.30% occupancy on Friday.

Chhaava wraps up 5th week at box office

The Vicky Kaushal's film minted 33.35 crore (Hindi: 30.05 crore; Telegu: 3.3 crore) in its 5th week. On Thursday, the film made a business of 2.24 crore (Hindi: 2 crore, Telegu: 25 lakhs).

The India net collection of Chhaava on day 35 stood at 572.85 crore. While its worldwide collection on day 35 was 773.25 crore, its overseas collection was 90.50 crore. The India gross collection of Chhaava was 682.75 on March 20.

The film is clashing with John Abraham's The Diplomat at the box office. If would be interesting to see if Chhaava can hold its ground against Salman Khan's upcoming Sikandar. Sikandar will release on March 30, on the occasion of Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

Chhaava OTT release

After ruling the ticket window for almost two months, Chhaava is now heading towards its OTT debut. The film will stream online on Netflix on April 11.

Chhaava stars Vicky alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. The historical drama is based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

First Published:21 Mar 2025, 07:40 PM IST
