Chhaava Box Office collection Day 37: Vicky Kaushal’s film stays strong, earns THIS amount as IPL 2025 season starts

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 37: Vicky Kaushal's highest-grossing film Chhaava has maintained its momentum at the box office ahead of the IPL 2025. As the IPL season begins with the opening ceremony on Saturday, it would be interesting to see how well Chhaava can sustain its theatre audience amid the massive viewership shift toward cricket.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 37 As per industry tracker sacnilk, Chhaava has made a business of ₹2.17 crore on its 37th day since release. It is slightly better than the previous day's earnings as the film earned ₹2.1 crore (Hindi: ₹2 crore, Telugu: ₹10 lakh) on March 21.

With the current numbers, the total earnings of Chhaava now stand at ₹577.12 crore. However, these numbers are subject to change as these are the live data being updated on the portal. The final figures will be up on the portal post night shows.

Chhaava had an overall 13.70% occupancy on Saturday for its Hindi version.

Chhaava worldwide box office collection On March 21, Chhaava has earned ₹574.95 crore in India (net collection). Its worldwide collection stands at ₹775.75 crore, with an overseas collection of ₹90.50 crore, as of its 6th Friday. Its India gross collection is ₹685.25 crore as of March 21.

Recently, the makers of the film announced that Chhaava can be enjoyed in theatres for ₹99 on Friday. The special offer seemingly boosted the film after it hit its lowest at the ticket window. In a post on Instagram, the team shared: “We're humbled by your love! Witness the unstoppable storm of valor and sacrifice - an epic tale that has won hearts. Relive history on the big screen for just ₹99* (at selected theatre chains), only this Friday!"

Chhaava: Plot, cast, OTT release date Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.