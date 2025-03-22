Chhaava Box Office collection Day 37: Vicky Kaushal’s film stays strong, earns THIS amount as IPL 2025 season starts

  • Chhaava Box Office collection Day 37: Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava has made a decent business on Saturday considering the opening ceremony of IPL 2025. The film has entered its 6th week at the box office now.

Sneha Biswas
Published22 Mar 2025, 08:20 PM IST
Chhaava Box Office collection Day 37: Vicky Kaushal’s film Chhaava is likely to see a drop as IPL 2025 begins in India. (X)(x)

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 37: Vicky Kaushal's highest-grossing film Chhaava has maintained its momentum at the box office ahead of the IPL 2025. As the IPL season begins with the opening ceremony on Saturday, it would be interesting to see how well Chhaava can sustain its theatre audience amid the massive viewership shift toward cricket.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 37

As per industry tracker sacnilk, Chhaava has made a business of 2.17 crore on its 37th day since release. It is slightly better than the previous day's earnings as the film earned 2.1 crore (Hindi: 2 crore, Telugu: 10 lakh) on March 21.

With the current numbers, the total earnings of Chhaava now stand at 577.12 crore. However, these numbers are subject to change as these are the live data being updated on the portal. The final figures will be up on the portal post night shows.

Chhaava had an overall 13.70% occupancy on Saturday for its Hindi version.

Chhaava worldwide box office collection

On March 21, Chhaava has earned 574.95 crore in India (net collection). Its worldwide collection stands at 775.75 crore, with an overseas collection of 90.50 crore, as of its 6th Friday. Its India gross collection is 685.25 crore as of March 21.

Recently, the makers of the film announced that Chhaava can be enjoyed in theatres for 99 on Friday. The special offer seemingly boosted the film after it hit its lowest at the ticket window. In a post on Instagram, the team shared: “We're humbled by your love! Witness the unstoppable storm of valor and sacrifice - an epic tale that has won hearts. Relive history on the big screen for just 99* (at selected theatre chains), only this Friday!"

Chhaava: Plot, cast, OTT release date

Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.

The film will be out on OTT next month. It will stream on Netflix on April 11 onwards.

First Published:22 Mar 2025, 08:20 PM IST
