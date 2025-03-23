Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 38: Vicky Kaushal’s film earns THIS amount on Sunday as IPL 2025 season begins

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 38: Amid the 18th season of India Premier League 2025 tournament underway, Vicky Kaushal's historical drama 'Chhaava' slowed down at the box office.

According to industry tracker sacnilk.com, Vicky's movie, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, managed to earn an estimated amount of ₹4.34 crore on the 38th day at the box office until 10.20 pm on Sunday.

Chhaava had an overall 20.49% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday. With this, Chhaava's overall India net estimated earning stood at ₹583.34.60 crore. However, these numbers are subject to change as these are the live data being updated on the portal. The final figures will be up on the portal post night shows.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 37: As per industry tracker sacnilk, Chhaava has made a business of ₹3.65 crore on its 37th day since release. It is slightly better than the previous day's earnings as the film earned ₹2.1 crore on March 21.

With the current numbers, the total earnings of Chhaava now stand at ₹584.4 crore. However, these numbers are subject to change as these are the live data being updated on the portal. The final figures will be up on the portal post night shows.

Chhaava worldwide box office collection: On March 23, Chhaava has earned ₹583.4 crore in India (net collection). Its worldwide collection stands at ₹780 crore, with an overseas collection of ₹90.50 crore, as of its 6th Friday. Its India gross collection is ₹689.5 crore as of March 23.

Recently, the makers of the film announced that Chhaava can be enjoyed in theatres for ₹99 on Friday. The special offer seemingly boosted the film after it hit its lowest at the ticket window. In a post on Instagram, the team shared: “We're humbled by your love! Witness the unstoppable storm of valor and sacrifice - an epic tale that has won hearts. Relive history on the big screen for just ₹99* (at selected theatre chains), only this Friday!"

Chhaava: Plot, cast, OTT release date Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.

Following an almost two-month theatrical run, the historical epic based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will debut on OTT platform Netflix on April 11.