Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 39: Vicky Kaushal’s film earnings decline, mints THIS amount on Monday

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 39: Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhaava's earning dropped on the 39th day at the box office amid the Indian Premier League kicked off from Saturday onwards.

According to industry tracker sacnilk.com, Vicky's movie, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, managed to earn an estimated amount of ₹74 lakhs on the 39th day at the box office until 6 pm on Monday.

Chhaava had an overall 7.05 percent Hindi Occupancy on Monday. With this, Chhaava's overall India net estimated earning stood at ₹584.01 crore. However, these numbers are subject to change as these are the live data being updated on the portal. The final figures will be up on the portal post night shows.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 38: As per industry tracker sacnilk, Chhaava has made a business of ₹4.65 crore on its 38th day, i.e Sunday. It is slightly better than the previous day's earnings as the film earned ₹3.65 crore on March 22.

Chhaava worldwide box office collection: On March 23, Chhaava has earned ₹583.25 crore in India (net collection). Its worldwide collection stands at ₹785 crore, with an overseas collection of ₹90.50 crore, as of its 6th Friday. Its India gross collection is ₹695 crore as of March 23.

Recently, the makers of the film announced that Chhaava can be enjoyed in theatres for ₹99 on Friday. The special offer seemingly boosted the film after it hit its lowest at the ticket window. In a post on Instagram, the team shared: “We're humbled by your love! Witness the unstoppable storm of valor and sacrifice - an epic tale that has won hearts. Relive history on the big screen for just ₹99* (at selected theatre chains), only this Friday!"

Chhaava: Plot, cast, OTT release date Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.