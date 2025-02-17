Chhaava Box Office collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal’s historic drama suffers Monday blues, earnings nosedive by over 50%

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal's historic drama movie has been roaring at the Box Office, with the craze refusing to die down. However, on Monday, February 17, the movie's earnings slumped significantly.

The Chhaava movie is estimated to bring a total of ₹134.94 crore India net after its four day run at the Box Office, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 4 Vicky Kaushal's historic drama film managed to mint only ₹18.44 crore on Monday (Day 4), February 17, as per data collated by Sacnilk. Chhaava movie's Day 4 Box Office collection is nearly over 50 per cent less from the movie's earnings on previous days.

On Sunday, the movie minted ₹48.5 crore, the highest, ever since it hit the big screens. On the opening day, the Vicky Kaushal starrer film has earned ₹31 crore, and saw highest footfalls for the morning show, as compared to other recent releases such as Akshay Kumar's Sky Force and Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar.

Chhaava movie had even reached the ₹100 crore mark in just three days. However, on Day 4, the movie's earnings witnessed a major dip.

Chhaava movie occupancy The Chhaava movie's dip in earnings also reflected in the footfalls. On Monday, the Vicky Kaushal movie had an overall 26.34 per cent Hindi occupancy.

Will Chhaava win the Box Office battle? When compared with other Bollywood historical movies, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has surpassed Kesari and Tanhaji.

On its opening day, Chhaava raked in ₹31 crore, surpassing Tanhaji's ₹15 crore earnings on its first day. In comparison, Kesari, featuring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, collected ₹21.06 crore on Day 1. This strong start for Chhaava has generated excitement among fans and analysts alike, as it sets a new benchmark for opening day collections in recent times.

Vicky Kaushal celebrates Chhaava's success Following Chhaava's roaring success during the weekend, Vicky Kaushal expressed his gratitude by offering prayers at Mumbai’s Babulnath Temple, Lord Shiva's shrine.