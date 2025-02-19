Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 5: The Bollywood movie starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, which was released on February 14, is dominating the box office with impressive performance. The action-drama witnessed 6.50 percent uptick in collection on Tuesday, a day after registering 50.52 percent drop, Sacnilk reported.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 5 According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹25.56 crore net on February 19 in India. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave 4.5 star rating to Laxman Utekar directorial movie in a post on X suggested that the film performed exceptionally well on Monday.

Also Read | Aakash Chopra praises Chhaava, questions Indian school curriculum

"'CHHAAVA': DINESH VIJAN - LAXMAN UTEKAR HIT BULL'S EYE *YET AGAIN*... #Chhaava has passed the make-or-break Monday test with distinction marks... The Monday biz - to put it simply - is phenomenal," the post states. As per the analyst only a few movies secured over ₹20 crore collection on a working day in the post pandemic period and Chhaava is one of those.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, the film opened its account by raking in a massive ₹31 crore net in India on its release day. This was followed by ₹37 crore net and ₹48.5 crore net on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Vicky Kaushal's film minted a total of ₹166.06 crore net during its 5-day run in theatres. Chhaava registered an overall 32.52 percent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, Sacnilk reported.

Chhaava Worldwide Collection Considering the overseas market, the movie did a business of ₹27 crore gross in four days and collected ₹168.60 crore gross during the same period. These figures sum to give worldwide collection of ₹195.60 crore gross until Day 4, Sacnilk reported.