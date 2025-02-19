Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna movie refuses to slow down, crosses ₹150 crore

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 5: Chhaava, produced by Dinesh Vijan, opened with 31 crore net in India and is showing strong performance at the box office. The film, starring Vicky Kaushal, focuses on Maratha king Sambhaji and is based on a Marathi novel. 

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 5: The historical film Chhaava, featuring Vicky Kaushal opened with ₹31 crore in India and continues to show strong box office performance.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 5: The Bollywood movie starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, which was released on February 14, is dominating the box office with impressive performance. The action-drama witnessed 6.50 percent uptick in collection on Tuesday, a day after registering 50.52 percent drop, Sacnilk reported.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 5

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie collected 25.56 crore net on February 19 in India. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave 4.5 star rating to Laxman Utekar directorial movie in a post on X suggested that the film performed exceptionally well on Monday.

"'CHHAAVA': DINESH VIJAN - LAXMAN UTEKAR HIT BULL'S EYE *YET AGAIN*... #Chhaava has passed the make-or-break Monday test with distinction marks... The Monday biz - to put it simply - is phenomenal," the post states. As per the analyst only a few movies secured over 20 crore collection on a working day in the post pandemic period and Chhaava is one of those.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, the film opened its account by raking in a massive 31 crore net in India on its release day. This was followed by 37 crore net and 48.5 crore net on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Vicky Kaushal's film minted a total of 166.06 crore net during its 5-day run in theatres. Chhaava registered an overall 32.52 percent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, Sacnilk reported.

Chhaava Worldwide Collection

Considering the overseas market, the movie did a business of 27 crore gross in four days and collected 168.60 crore gross during the same period. These figures sum to give worldwide collection of 195.60 crore gross until Day 4, Sacnilk reported.

About Chhaava

The historical action centred on the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, enacted by Vicky Kaushal. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai. The film, which is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, features score and soundtrack album by AR Rahman.

