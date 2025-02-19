Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna movie refuses to slow down, crosses ₹150 crore

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 5: The Bollywood movie starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, which was released on February 14, is dominating the box office with impressive performance. The action-drama witnessed 6.50 percent uptick in collection on Tuesday, a day after registering 50.52 percent drop, Sacnilk reported.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 5 According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹25.56 crore net on February 19 in India. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave 4.5 star rating to Laxman Utekar directorial movie in a post on X suggested that the film performed exceptionally well on Monday.

Advertisement

Also Read | Aakash Chopra praises Chhaava, questions Indian school curriculum

"'CHHAAVA': DINESH VIJAN - LAXMAN UTEKAR HIT BULL'S EYE *YET AGAIN*... #Chhaava has passed the make-or-break Monday test with distinction marks... The Monday biz - to put it simply - is phenomenal," the post states. As per the analyst only a few movies secured over ₹20 crore collection on a working day in the post pandemic period and Chhaava is one of those.

Advertisement

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, the film opened its account by raking in a massive ₹31 crore net in India on its release day. This was followed by ₹37 crore net and ₹48.5 crore net on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Vicky Kaushal's film minted a total of ₹166.06 crore net during its 5-day run in theatres. Chhaava registered an overall 32.52 percent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, Sacnilk reported.

Chhaava Worldwide Collection Considering the overseas market, the movie did a business of ₹27 crore gross in four days and collected ₹168.60 crore gross during the same period. These figures sum to give worldwide collection of ₹195.60 crore gross until Day 4, Sacnilk reported.

Advertisement