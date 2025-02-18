Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 5: The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna movie performed well on its first 4 days at the box office and earned nearly ₹140.5 crore in India. On the fifth day of release, Chhaava earned around ₹11.09 crore for all languages, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie had 22.31% occupancy in the Hindi language on Tuesday, February 18.

The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fight against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Varun Buddhadev, Vineet Kumar Singh, Santosh Juvekar, Alok Nath, Somaji Pradeep Rawat and Kiran Karmarkar.

On Monday, the film minted ₹24 crore on Sunday on the fourth day of release, as per data by Sacnilk. The film earned the highest on Sunday minting ₹48.5 crore.

On the opening day, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer film minted ₹31 crore and saw the highest footfalls for the morning show compared to other recent releases such as Akshay Kumar's Sky Force and Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar.

In terms of recent Bollywood historical movies, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has surpassed the earnings of Kesari and Tanhaji.

On its opening day, Chhaava earned ₹6 crore more than Tanhaji's ₹15 crore earnings. In comparison, Kesari, the film starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, collected ₹21.06 crore on Day 1.

Vicky Kaushal thanked all his fans for the success of the film.

Grateful to each and every one of you for celebrating the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, said Vicky Kaushal in a post on Instagram.