Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal’s historic drama sees drop in earnings on Tuesday, mints THIS amount

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film Chhaava earned approximately 140.5 crore in four days, with a strong opening day of 31 crore. 

Published18 Feb 2025
Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 5: The film earned around ₹11.09 crore for all languages.(Screengrab from YouTube/Maddock Films)

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 5: The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna movie performed well on its first 4 days at the box office and earned nearly 140.5 crore in India. On the fifth day of release, Chhaava earned around 11.09 crore for all languages, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie had 22.31% occupancy in the Hindi language on Tuesday, February 18.

The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fight against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Varun Buddhadev, Vineet Kumar Singh, Santosh Juvekar, Alok Nath, Somaji Pradeep Rawat and Kiran Karmarkar.

On Monday, the film minted 24 crore on Sunday on the fourth day of release, as per data by Sacnilk. The film earned the highest on Sunday minting 48.5 crore.

On the opening day, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer film minted 31 crore and saw the highest footfalls for the morning show compared to other recent releases such as Akshay Kumar's Sky Force and Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar.

In terms of recent Bollywood historical movies, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has surpassed the earnings of Kesari and Tanhaji.

On its opening day, Chhaava earned 6 crore more than Tanhaji's 15 crore earnings. In comparison, Kesari, the film starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, collected 21.06 crore on Day 1.

 

Vicky Kaushal thanked all his fans for the success of the film.

Grateful to each and every one of you for celebrating the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, said Vicky Kaushal in a post on Instagram.

“Aapke pyaar ne #Chhaava ko sachmuch Zinda kar diya!!! All your messages, calls… all the videos you all are sharing of your experience of watching CHHAAVA… I’m seeing it all… taking it all in. Thank you for all your love… Grateful to each and every one of you for celebrating the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,” Vicky wrote.

 

