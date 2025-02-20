Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 6: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has been delivering strong performance at the box office since its release. After a short-lived drop in earnings on Monday, the box office collection has picked up again.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave 4.5 star rating to the historic movie, in a post on X on Wednesday said, “'CHHAAVA' IS AN UNSTOPPABLE FORCE - WILL HIT ₹ 200 CR *TODAY*... #Chhaava continues its dream run, astonishing the industry every single day with its remarkable numbers.”

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 6 Laxman Utekar directorial movie dominated India box office earnings on Wednesday as it raked in a whopping ₹32 crore net, marking 26.73 percent uptick in collection, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This gain comes a day after it registered 5.21 percent boost in collection as it minted ₹25.25 crore net on Tuesday.

With impressive six-day domestic collection, the movie based on Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, managed to amass a total of ₹197.82 crore net in India. Produced under the banner Maddock Films, the movie registered 41.41 percent occupancy in the Hindi language on Wednesday, February 19.

Alongside lead actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the star cast features Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Varun Buddhadev, Vineet Kumar Singh, Santosh Juvekar, Alok Nath, Somaji Pradeep Rawat, and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles. Considering the recent Bollywood historical movie releases, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava surpassed the earnings of Kesari and Tanhaji.

On the opening day, Chhaava collected ₹6 crore more than Tanhaji's ₹15 crore earnings. Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari collected ₹21.06 crore on release day while Chhaava minted ₹31 crore in India on Day 1.