Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 6: Vicky Kaushal’s drama on Shivaji Maharaj records 26.73% uptick

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 6: Laxman Utekar's film Chhaava is dominating the box office with 26.73% increase in earnings. The film, based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.

Fareha Naaz
Updated20 Feb 2025, 08:42 AM IST
Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 6: Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, marked 26.73 percent rise in earnings.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 6: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has been delivering strong performance at the box office since its release. After a short-lived drop in earnings on Monday, the box office collection has picked up again.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave 4.5 star rating to the historic movie, in a post on X on Wednesday said, “'CHHAAVA' IS AN UNSTOPPABLE FORCE - WILL HIT 200 CR *TODAY*... #Chhaava continues its dream run, astonishing the industry every single day with its remarkable numbers.”

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 6

Laxman Utekar directorial movie dominated India box office earnings on Wednesday as it raked in a whopping 32 crore net, marking 26.73 percent uptick in collection, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This gain comes a day after it registered 5.21 percent boost in collection as it minted 25.25 crore net on Tuesday. 

With impressive six-day domestic collection, the movie based on Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, managed to amass a total of 197.82 crore net in India. Produced under the banner Maddock Films, the movie registered 41.41 percent occupancy in the Hindi language on Wednesday, February 19.

Alongside lead actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the star cast features Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Varun Buddhadev, Vineet Kumar Singh, Santosh Juvekar, Alok Nath, Somaji Pradeep Rawat, and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles. Considering the recent Bollywood historical movie releases, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava surpassed the earnings of Kesari and Tanhaji.

On the opening day, Chhaava collected 6 crore more than Tanhaji's 15 crore earnings. Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari collected 21.06 crore on release day while Chhaava minted 31 crore in India on Day 1.

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection

Considering Chhaava's performance in overseas market, the movie did a business of 30 crore gross in five days and collected 198.85 crore gross in the domestic market during the same period. The worldwide figures stand at 228.85 crore gross until Day 5, Sacnilk reported.

 

First Published:20 Feb 2025, 08:42 AM IST
