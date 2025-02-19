Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 6: The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna movie performed well on its first five days at the box office and minted nearly ₹165.75 crore in India. Chhaava earned around ₹13.96 crore for all languages on the sixth day so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie had 36.30% occupancy in the Hindi language on Wednesday, February 19.

The movie has been directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films. The movie is about Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fight against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

In addition to Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Varun Buddhadev, Vineet Kumar Singh, Santosh Juvekar, Alok Nath, Somaji Pradeep Rawat, and Kiran Karmarkar.

According to data by Sacnilk, the film earned ₹11.09 crore on Tuesday, its fourth day of release. The film earned the highest on Sunday, minting ₹48.5 crore.

On the first day of release, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer film earned ₹31 crore and saw the highest footfalls for the morning show compared to other recent releases such as Akshay Kumar's Sky Force and Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar.

Among the recent Bollywood historical movie releases, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has surpassed the earnings of Kesari and Tanhaji.

Chhaava earned ₹6 crore more than Tanhaji's ₹15 crore earnings on the opening day. Kesari, the film starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, collected ₹21.06 crore on Day 1.

Following the success of the film, Vicky Kaushal thanked all his fans for the success of the film.

Grateful to each and every one of you for celebrating the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, said Vicky Kaushal in a post on Instagram.