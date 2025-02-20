Chhaava Box Office collection Day 7: Despite being a conventional historical drama, Vicky Kaushal starrer movie Chhaava has been making ripples at the Box Office ever since its release. Following a bumper run right on the opening day, the movie has now made records by crossing the ₹200 crore mark within just six days.

The Chhaava movie is expected to earn ₹205.87 crore India net, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sanilk.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 7 On Thursday (Day 7), February 20, Chhaava minted ₹8.12 crore, as of 6pm, shows data collated by Sacnilk. This figure is estimated to increase significantly, reaching the movie's average earnings of ₹31-32 crore per day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, highlighted Chhaava's impressive trajectory, noting that the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti holiday a day ago had provided a significant boost to collections.

Taking to Instagram, Adarsh shared, "200 NOT OUT: 'CHHAAVA' IS SENSATIONAL... RECORD HOLD IN MAHARASHTRA... Chhaava makes a grand entry into the Rs200 cr Club, aided by the #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharajJayanti holiday boost on Wednesday [Day 6]."

On its opening day, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer film earned ₹31 crore and recorded the highest footfalls for the morning show compared to recent releases like Akshay Kumar's Sky Force and Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar.

Among recent Bollywood historical releases, Chhaava has also outpaced the earnings of Kesari and Tanhaji.

Chhaava declared tax-free Maharashtra has become the strongest market for Chhaava, with Rajasthan and West Bengal also seeing increased footfalls by mid-week, reported ANI.

On February 19, on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that Chhaava will be tax-free in the state. The Vicky Kaushal movie had also been declared tax-free in Goa.

