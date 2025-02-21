Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Chhaava Box Office collection Day 7: The Bollywood movie starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna witnessed 31.25 percent drop in collection on Thursday, a day after amassing ₹32 crore. Laxman Utekar's film is dominating the box office despite the recent slow down recorded on February 20.
On Day 7, Chhaava produced by Maddock Films, collected ₹22 crore net in India, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. These figures add up to week 1 box office earnings, giving a total of ₹219.75 crore net. It registered an overall 27.96 percent occupancy in Hindi language on February 20.
On its opening day, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer film did a business of ₹31 crore in the domestic market.
Considering Chhaava's global box office performance, Sacnilk revealed that the movie grossed ₹270 crore within six days in theatres. These numbers take into account overseas earnings which stand at ₹33 crore gross and India gross of ₹236.85 crore.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave 4.5 star rating to the historic movie highlighted Chhaava's impressive trajectory. In a post on X he stated, "200 NOT OUT: 'CHHAAVA' IS SENSATIONAL... RECORD HOLD IN MAHARASHTRA... #Chhaava makes a grand entry into the ₹ 200 cr Club, aided by the #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharajJayanti holiday boost on Wednesday [Day 6]."
As per ANI report, Maharashtra has become the strongest market for Chhaava, while Rajasthan and West Bengal also witnessed an uptick in footfalls during mid-week.
On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary on February 19, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant made a big announcement. They announced that Vicky Kaushal’s historic drama movie ‘Chhaava’, based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be tax-free in their respective states.
