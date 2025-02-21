Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 7: Vicky Kaushal’s film races towards ₹300 crore in first week

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 7: Vicky Kaushal starrer saw a 31.25 percent drop in box office collections on Day 7. The film has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Goa.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published21 Feb 2025, 08:10 AM IST
Advertisement
Chhaava Box Office collection Day 7: Laxman Utekar directorial movie marked 31.25 percent drop in earnings on Thursday. (Screengrab @YouTube | trailer)

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 7: The Bollywood movie starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna witnessed 31.25 percent drop in collection on Thursday, a day after amassing 32 crore. Laxman Utekar's film is dominating the box office despite the recent slow down recorded on February 20.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 7

On Day 7, Chhaava produced by Maddock Films, collected 22 crore net in India, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. These figures add up to week 1 box office earnings, giving a total of 219.75 crore net. It registered an overall 27.96 percent occupancy in Hindi language on February 20.

Advertisement
Also Read | Best 4K TVs in 2025: Top 8 picks with HDR, crisp visuals, and smooth performance

On its opening day, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer film did a business of 31 crore in the domestic market.

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection

Considering Chhaava's global box office performance, Sacnilk revealed that the movie grossed 270 crore within six days in theatres. These numbers take into account overseas earnings which stand at 33 crore gross and India gross of 236.85 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave 4.5 star rating to the historic movie highlighted Chhaava's impressive trajectory. In a post on X he stated, "200 NOT OUT: 'CHHAAVA' IS SENSATIONAL... RECORD HOLD IN MAHARASHTRA... #Chhaava makes a grand entry into the 200 cr Club, aided by the #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharajJayanti holiday boost on Wednesday [Day 6]."

Advertisement
Also Read | Vidaamuyarchi BO collection Day 15: Ajith film’s earnings refuse to recover
Also Read | From actress to producer: Chittajallu Krishnaveni’s journey in Telugu cinema

As per ANI report, Maharashtra has become the strongest market for Chhaava, while Rajasthan and West Bengal also witnessed an uptick in footfalls during mid-week.

Chhaava becomes tax-free

On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary on February 19, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant made a big announcement. They announced that Vicky Kaushal’s historic drama movie ‘Chhaava’, based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be tax-free in their respective states.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentChhaava Box Office Collection Day 7: Vicky Kaushal’s film races towards ₹300 crore in first week
First Published:21 Feb 2025, 08:10 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App