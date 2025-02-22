Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 8: Vicky Kaushal movie mints THIS amount after crossing ₹300 crore mark in week 1

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 8: Chhaava, produced by Dinesh Vijan, earned 31 crore on its release day and has surpassed 310.5 crore mark in worldwide earnings. The film, starring Vicky Kaushal, has emerged as a major hit in 2025, showing strong box office performance.

Fareha Naaz
Updated22 Feb 2025, 06:45 AM IST
Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 8: Vicky Kaushal, achieved ₹310.5 crore gross worldwide in its first week.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 8: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava, which was released on February 14, is showing strong performance at the box office. Laxman Utekar helmed movie emerged as Bollywood's first big hit of 2025. The action-drama dominating the box office witnessed a 6.98 per cent uptick in collection on Friday, a day after registering a 32.81 per cent drop, Sacnilk reported.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 8

Vicky Kaushal movie collected 23 crore net in India on February 21, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. In the first week Chhaava minted 219.25 crore net in India. Its eight-day total stands at 242.25 crore net.

Suggesting that weekday numbers have astonished everyone, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, 'CHHAAVA' WINS HEARTS - RULES BOXOFFICE - AN OUTRIGHT WINNER... #Chhaava is sensational in its Week 1... The #VickyKaushal starrer has taken the #Boxoffice by storm [#Maharashtra is beyond terrific] and is well on track to becoming a BLOCKBUSTER."

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, the film did a business of a massive 31 crore net in the domestic market on its release day. Vicky Kaushal's film registered an overall 29.92 per cent occupancy in Hindi language on Friday, Sacnilk reported.

Chhaava Worldwide Collection

Considering the overseas market, the movie did a business of 45 crore gross in seven days and collected 262.50 crore gross in the domestic market during the same period. This brings worldwide total to 307.50 crore gross until Day 7, Sacnilk reported. The filmmakers announced that the movie collected 310.5 crore gross worldwide and raked in 225.28 crore net in India in the first seven days in theatres.

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, has emerged as a major hit in 2025, showing strong box office performance and impressive weekday collections.

Chhaava becomes tax-free

On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary on February 19, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant made a big announcement. They announced that Vicky Kaushal’s historic drama movie ‘Chhaava’, based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be tax-free in their respective states.

First Published:22 Feb 2025, 06:45 AM IST
