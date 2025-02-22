Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 8: Vicky Kaushal movie mints THIS amount after crossing ₹300 crore mark in week 1

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 8: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava, which was released on February 14, is showing strong performance at the box office. Laxman Utekar helmed movie emerged as Bollywood's first big hit of 2025. The action-drama dominating the box office witnessed a 6.98 per cent uptick in collection on Friday, a day after registering a 32.81 per cent drop, Sacnilk reported.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 8 Vicky Kaushal movie collected ₹23 crore net in India on February 21, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. In the first week Chhaava minted ₹219.25 crore net in India. Its eight-day total stands at ₹242.25 crore net.

Suggesting that weekday numbers have astonished everyone, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, 'CHHAAVA' WINS HEARTS - RULES BOXOFFICE - AN OUTRIGHT WINNER... #Chhaava is sensational in its Week 1... The #VickyKaushal starrer has taken the #Boxoffice by storm [#Maharashtra is beyond terrific] and is well on track to becoming a BLOCKBUSTER."

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, the film did a business of a massive ₹31 crore net in the domestic market on its release day. Vicky Kaushal's film registered an overall 29.92 per cent occupancy in Hindi language on Friday, Sacnilk reported.

Chhaava Worldwide Collection Considering the overseas market, the movie did a business of ₹45 crore gross in seven days and collected ₹262.50 crore gross in the domestic market during the same period. This brings worldwide total to ₹307.50 crore gross until Day 7, Sacnilk reported. The filmmakers announced that the movie collected ₹310.5 crore gross worldwide and raked in ₹225.28 crore net in India in the first seven days in theatres.

Chhaava becomes tax-free On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary on February 19, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant made a big announcement. They announced that Vicky Kaushal’s historic drama movie ‘Chhaava’, based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be tax-free in their respective states.