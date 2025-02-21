Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 8: Vicky Kaushal starrer historical drama performed well on its first seven days and earned nearly ₹219.25 crore in India. The film has earned nearly ₹11.77 crore in India for all languages.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 8 According to data by Sacnilk, on Friday, February 21, Chhaava earned nearly ₹11.77 crore by 6 pm. The total collection of Chhaava now stands at ₹231.02 crore.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the film stars Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Varun Buddhadev, Vineet Kumar Singh, Santosh Juvekar, Alok Nath, Somaji Pradeep Rawat, and Kiran Karmarkar in prominent roles.

The Vicky Kaushal-starrer earned ₹31 crore on its first day of release and reported high footfalls for the morning show compared to other recent releases, including Akshay Kumar's Sky Force and Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar.

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has surpassed the earnings of Kesari and Tanhaji, some of the recent Bollywood historical movie releases.

On the opening day, Chhaava earned ₹6 crore more than Tanhaji's ₹15 crore. Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, collected nearly ₹21.06 crore on Day 1.

Vicky Kaushal expressed gratitude to all his fans for the film's success.

Grateful to each and every one of you for celebrating the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, said Vicky Kaushal in a post on Instagram.

“Aapke pyaar ne #Chhaava ko sachmuch Zinda kar diya!!! All your messages, calls… all the videos you all are sharing of your experience of watching CHHAAVA… I’m seeing it all… taking it all in. Thank you for all your love… Grateful to each and every one of you for celebrating the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,” Vicky wrote.

Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh praised the movie.