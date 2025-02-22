Chhaava Box Office collection Day 9: Vicky Kaushal’s historic movie surpasses Uri, but sees dip on Saturday

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 9: Vicky Kaushal's latest historic drama has been making waves at the Box Office ever since its release, and has already surpassed the actor's previous highest grossing film, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

However, Chhaava's Box Office Collection on Day 9, seems to have fallen behind the movie's otherwise merry run.

Chhaava is estimated to have earned ₹259.3 crores India net, after its nine-day-run in the theatres, as per data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk. This number is significantly higher than Uri movie's collection, which brought a total of ₹244.14 to the table after 13 weeks of its theatrical run.

Advertisement

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 9 The Vicky Kaushal starrer film, on Saturday, minted ₹16.55 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. Although the earnings are decent in comparison to the amounts collected by other recent releases, Chhaava's Day 9 collection is roughly 30 per cent lower, as compared to previous day's ticket sales.

Chhaava had an exceptional first week, earning a total of ₹219.25 crore. The film maintained strong momentum into its second Friday, collecting an estimated ₹23 crore, consistent with its Monday (Day 4) earnings. The historical epic saw a rise in collections over its debut weekend, earning ₹31 crore on February 14, followed by ₹37 crore on Saturday (Day 2) and ₹48.5 crore on Sunday (Day 3).

Advertisement

PM Modi praises Chhaava Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the historical drama 'Chhaava' for showcasing the bravery of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

“Sambhaji Maharaj ke shaurya se, iss roop mein parichay, Shivaji Sawant ke Marathi upanyas ne hi karaya hai,” he said, talking about the historical novel Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant, which introduced many readers to the bravery of Sambhaji Maharaj.