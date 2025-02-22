Chhaava Box Office collection Day 9: Vicky Kaushal’s historic movie surpasses Uri, but sees dip on Saturday

  • Chhaava Box Office collection Day 9: Vicky Kaushal's historic film Chhaava has surpassed Uri: The Surgical Strike's earnings, but witnessed a dip in earnings on Saturday

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated22 Feb 2025, 06:26 PM IST
Chhaava Box Office collection Day 9: Vicky Kaushal historic movie surpasses Uri, but sees dip on Saturday(Screengrab @YouTube | trailer)

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 9: Vicky Kaushal's latest historic drama has been making waves at the Box Office ever since its release, and has already surpassed the actor's previous highest grossing film, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

However, Chhaava's Box Office Collection on Day 9, seems to have fallen behind the movie's otherwise merry run.

Chhaava is estimated to have earned 259.3 crores India net, after its nine-day-run in the theatres, as per data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk. This number is significantly higher than Uri movie's collection, which brought a total of 244.14 to the table after 13 weeks of its theatrical run.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 9

The Vicky Kaushal starrer film, on Saturday, minted 16.55 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. Although the earnings are decent in comparison to the amounts collected by other recent releases, Chhaava's Day 9 collection is roughly 30 per cent lower, as compared to previous day's ticket sales.

Chhaava had an exceptional first week, earning a total of 219.25 crore. The film maintained strong momentum into its second Friday, collecting an estimated 23 crore, consistent with its Monday (Day 4) earnings. The historical epic saw a rise in collections over its debut weekend, earning 31 crore on February 14, followed by 37 crore on Saturday (Day 2) and 48.5 crore on Sunday (Day 3).

PM Modi praises Chhaava

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the historical drama 'Chhaava' for showcasing the bravery of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

“Sambhaji Maharaj ke shaurya se, iss roop mein parichay, Shivaji Sawant ke Marathi upanyas ne hi karaya hai,” he said, talking about the historical novel Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant, which introduced many readers to the bravery of Sambhaji Maharaj.

Following PM Modi's praise, Vicky Kaushal said he felt honoured by PM Modi’s appreciation for Chhaava.

 

First Published:22 Feb 2025, 06:26 PM IST
