Chhaava Box Office collection Day 9: Laxman Utekar directorial movie, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika, is dominating the box office as its collection picked up 91.49 percent on Saturday. This comes a day after it collected ₹23.5 crore net in India.

Its collection witnessed significant uptick after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the historic drama. He praised the movie for its portrayal of the bravery and valour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 9 The Bollywood movie produced by Maddock Films, collected ₹45 crore net in India on Day 9, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This remarkable feat comes after the movie was made tax free in Madhya Pradesh and Goa. These figures add up to week 1 box office earnings, giving a total of ₹287.75 crore net. It registered an overall 56.09 percent occupancy in Hindi language on February 22.

Lauding the historical epic while speaking at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Delhi on Friday, PM Modi said, "Ye Maharashtra aur Mumbai hi hai jisne Marathi filmon ke saath-saath, Hindi cinema ko ye unchai di hai. Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai." (Maharashtra and Mumbai have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films, and Chhaava is making waves these days), reported ANI.

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Sacnilk revealed that the movie grossed ₹338.75 crore worldwide during its eight-day run in theatres. These numbers take into account overseas earnings which stand at ₹48 crore gross and India gross of ₹290.75 crore.

What analysts say? Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave 4.5 star rating to the historic movie, in a post on X stated, “After a phenomenal first week, #Chhaava storms into Week 2 with a bang... Biz on [second] Friday is *higher* than [first] Thursday - highlighting its extraordinary hold.”