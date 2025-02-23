Chhaava Box Office collection Day 9: Vicky Kaushal’s movie eyes ₹400 crore after PM Modi lauds historic drama

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 9: The Bollywood movie starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna witnessed 91.49 percent uptick in collection on Saturday. Laxman Utekar's film is dominating the box office and was praised by PM Modi.

Fareha Naaz
Updated23 Feb 2025, 07:12 AM IST
Chhaava Box Office collection Day 9: Vicky Kaushal’s historical epic movie registered an overall 56.09 percent occupancy in Hindi language on February 22.(Screengrab from YouTube/Maddock Films)

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 9: Laxman Utekar directorial movie, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika, is dominating the box office as its collection picked up 91.49 percent on Saturday. This comes a day after it collected 23.5 crore net in India.

Its collection witnessed significant uptick after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the historic drama. He praised the movie for its portrayal of the bravery and valour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 9

The Bollywood movie produced by Maddock Films, collected 45 crore net in India on Day 9, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This remarkable feat comes after the movie was made tax free in Madhya Pradesh and Goa. These figures add up to week 1 box office earnings, giving a total of 287.75 crore net. It registered an overall 56.09 percent occupancy in Hindi language on February 22.

Lauding the historical epic while speaking at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Delhi on Friday, PM Modi said, "Ye Maharashtra aur Mumbai hi hai jisne Marathi filmon ke saath-saath, Hindi cinema ko ye unchai di hai. Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai." (Maharashtra and Mumbai have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films, and Chhaava is making waves these days), reported ANI.

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection

Sacnilk revealed that the movie grossed 338.75 crore worldwide during its eight-day run in theatres. These numbers take into account overseas earnings which stand at 48 crore gross and India gross of 290.75 crore.

What analysts say?

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave 4.5 star rating to the historic movie, in a post on X stated, “After a phenomenal first week, #Chhaava storms into Week 2 with a bang... Biz on [second] Friday is *higher* than [first] Thursday - highlighting its extraordinary hold.”

He added, “Chhaava has consistently delivered 20 cr+ on weekdays throughout Week 1 [Monday to Thursday], and with 20 cr+ on its second Friday, it's crystal clear that the film will not stop at 400 cr... 500 cr now seems certain.”

