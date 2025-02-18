Chhaava Box Office Collection Day Day 4: Vicky Kaushal’s movie eyes crossing ₹150 crore milestone | Check stats here

  • Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 4: Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, saw a steep decline in Box Office earnings on Day 4, dropping over 50 percent. 

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated18 Feb 2025, 06:59 AM IST
Chhaava Box Office Collection Day Day 4: With its compelling storyline and strong pre-sales, the film is poised to continue its success, outpacing previous Bollywood hits this year.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal's historic drama Bollywood movie based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, experienced a significant decline in its daily earnings, with collections dropping by over 50 percent. The film that has been roaring at the Box Office ever since its release on Feubruary 14 managed to earn 24 crore, early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.com show.

 

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 4

Vicky Kaushal's historic drama Bollywood managed to mint only 24 crore on Monday (Day 4). With this the movie's earning has now reached 140 crore net in India and can suprass 150 crore milestone by Day 5.

The film earned a huge 31 crore on its opening day, marking Vicky Kaushal's biggest opening to date. On Day 2, the earnings increased to 37 crore, reflecting a 19 percent rise. By Day 3, the film saw a significant jump of 31 percent, bringing in 48.5 crore. The film has also become the biggest Bollywood grosser of the year, beating Akshay Kumar's Sky Force.

 

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk report on 17 February, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, minted 18.4 crore overseas.

About Chhaava

Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal in the role of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj while Rashmika Mandanna plays the character of Maharani Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna portrays the role of Aurangzeb. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is set against the backdrop of the Maratha Empire and chronicles the life of the valiant king, focusing on his reign and struggles. The Bollywood film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films.

Vicky Kaushal calls playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj his 'toughest role' yet

In a recent interview with ANI, Vicky Kaushal admitted that playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was his "toughest role" yet.

"Playing such a historical figure requires a lot of discipline, and discipline is tough. If you are not used to discipline, where I was, it becomes very challenging because it's not just a one-month commitment; it's a commitment for one and a half to two years," Vicky said.

"I'm just happy that I get to say that this is the toughest role I've played till date. I hope I can continue to grow, not just as an actor but as a human being, with every role I take on," Vicky said during an interview with ANI.

(Disclaimer: All numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk)

 

